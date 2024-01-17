Circle Seafoods, a new company hoping to offer an alternative to Alaska's traditional salmon processors, has secured $36 million (€33 million) to build its first mobile salmon processing barge and operate it in Southeast Alaska in 2024.

"We’re excited about the Southeast and what we can do there," Charlie Campbell, co-founder of Circle Seafoods, told IntraFish. "Southeast is a really good option for us. We see a lot of value in pinks and chums."

The 2024 Southeast Alaska pink salmon harvest is expected to be around 19 million fish, with fishing set to begin in July.