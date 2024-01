New Zealand's representative government body for the fishing industry has given the nod to the country's biggest salmon farmer, New Zealand King Salmon (NZKS), to go ahead with its offshore farming plans.

Fisheries New Zealand -- part of the Ministry for Primary Industries -- assesses the effects of proposed marine farm areas on fishing through the undue adverse effects test (UAE test). A proposed marine farm cannot proceed if it would have "undue" adverse effects as defined by the process.