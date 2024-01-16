A total of 18 infectious salmon anemia (ISA) outbreaks were confirmed during 2023 in Norway, excluding five yet unconfirmed ISA suspicions, according to figures from the Norwegian Veterinary Institute.

During 2022, there were 15 confirmed outbreaks, significantly down from 25 in 2021 and 23 outbreaks in 2020.

The confirmed outbreaks in 2023 were spread over seven production areas, with areas in the south and west of the country particularly hard hit, accounting for 11 outbreaks during the year.

"The situation, especially in western Norway, is serious now.