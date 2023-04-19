Two First Nations in British Columbia are calling on the Canada Fisheries Minister to reverse her decision on seven of the 15 salmon farms in British Columbia's Discovery Islands she permanently shuttered in February.

The Wei Wai Kum First Nation and Wei Wai Kai First Nations, historically known as the Laich-kwil-tach Nation, hold Aboriginal title in regions that include seven Discovery Islands salmon farm sites.

The sites where the Nations say they are title holders include Mowi's Hardwicke Island, Sonora Point and Lees' Bay and Chancellor Channel, Cermaq's Venture Point and Brent Island and Grieg's Barnes Bay sites.

In March, the nations filed a request with a Canada federal court asking for a judicial review of the minister's Fisheries and Oceans Canada's (DFO) decision to close seven sites over which "they hold and assert Aboriginal rights and title."

"The Minister's decision was made in the face of a detailed proposal by the applicants to permit the staged reintroduction of fish farming in the waters within their core title lands," the filing said.

The applicants stated they were looking to operate "experimental pilot sites for sustainable aquaculture in partnership with industry, under the joint control and supervision of applicants as title holders alongside DFO."

Grieg, Mowi and Cermaq have all filed separate, but similar, requests for judicial reviews, opposing the minister's decision as well.

'Flagrant disregard'

By ignoring the Laich-kwil-tach proposal, Murray "unjustifiably excluded the Laich-kwil-tach from the management of their own territories."

"The Laich-kwil-tach have the right to determine whether, where, and how finfish farming is to take place on their territories, or at least to be partners in the decision-making process," the filing read.

"The minister's decision displays a flagrant and unlawful disregard for these rights. It should be quashed accordingly."

Under Minister Joyce Murray's tenure, which began in October 2021, the Laich-kwil-tach had asked for licenses to be re-issued for the seven sites in its territory.

In November, the applicants submitted their proposal requesting the licenses be reissued for one production cycle.

"As the proposal makes clear, in seeking the re-issuance of the aquaculture licenses, the Nation does not necessarily intend to permit the operation of active fish farms on the co-management sites. Rather it intends to determine for itself if, when, and how the seven chosen farms are operated in the future," the legal document states.

"The Nation has not yet defined its position on salmon farming in its waters. Instead it seeks to make its own decisions regarding the sector in keeping with its Aboriginal rights and title."

The Laich-kwil-tach said they received no "substantive response to their proposal" prior to the minister making her decision in February that shuttered the remaining Discovery Islands operations.

The Laick-kwil-tach Nation also includes the Kwiakah, but its core territories "do not encompass sites at issue," according to the Nations' legal filing.

In April Chris Roberts, chief councilor at Wei Wai Kum First Nation, told the Campbell River Mirror that out of the seven sites identified, the Nation planned to start with one.

The fisheries minister has not responded directly to the legal complaints.

Earlier this month, the minister visited Norwegian land-based trout producer Hima Seafood to get ideas as she "develops transitioning away from open-net pen salmon aquaculture in British Columbia."

Hima Seafood is in the process of building what will be the world's largest land-based trout farming facility at Rjukan, in the south of Norway.

The original decision to evict all netpen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands by June 2022 was made in 2020 by Murray’s predecessor, Bernadette Jordan.

A Canadian Federal Court found Jordan’s order lacked procedural fairness and the order was set aside.

As Jordan’s successor, Murray was forced to review the decision and held a round of consultations with the salmon farming industry, First Nations and other stakeholders.

The 15 licenses that will not be renewed account for more than 24 percent of BC's farmed salmon production and belong to major companies, including Mowi, Grieg and Cermaq.

Mowi, which lost 12 salmon farming sites and was worst hit of the three by the decision, has lost 30 percent of its production in British Columbia.

A long battle over title rights

The Laich-kwil-tach state they began discussions in September 2020 concerning the territories with the Minister and DFO, following the government's decision to transition away from netpen salmon farming in British Columbia by 2025.

Despite requesting a consultation process that would involve "a forum for exploring collaborative decision-making, including a collaborative approach to the pending decision," the Laich-kwil-tach says their requests were ultimately denied.

"In the course of correspondence, DFO acknowledged the Nation's claim to the title, and admitted that the licenses subject to its decision fell with Laich-kwil-tach territory," they said in March.

"Nevertheless, it took the position that given the short timeline for consultation, there was limited or no scope to address the decision collaboratively, and that determination of the Laich-kwil-tach's title was ultimately outside its purview."

According to the Nation, the DFO under the direction of Jordan went ahead with making a decision to phase out the salmon farms in Discovery Islands in late December of 2020, which included all existing finfish farms on Laich-kwil-tach territories.

The Nations stated the the minister at the time "did not address the applicants' concerns that the government had failed to consult them adequately or include them in the decision-making process."