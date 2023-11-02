A First Nation strongly opposed Canada-based Cooke Aquaculture's expansion plans will be allowed to weigh in on development at Cooke's Kelly Cove Salmon sites in a coveted salmon farming region in Nova Scotia.

Cooke has submitted an application to the Nova Scotia Aquaculture Review board to amend existing site boundary at Coffin Island and two new marine finfish aquaculture licenses and leases for the production of salmon in Liverpool Bay at Brooklyn and Mersey Point, Nova Scotia.

If approved, the application would increase annual salmon production at the sites from 420,000 salmon annually to nearly 2 million.