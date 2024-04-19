Nordic Aqua Partners has successfully concluded the first salmon harvest at its land-based farm in Gaotang in northeast China.

The harvested salmon each weighed an average of 5.7 kilos, and the mortality rate for the first harvest was below 2 percent, the company said in a release to the Oslo Stock Exchange on Friday.

There were no signs of maturation issues, and 99 percent of the fish was of superior quality, it said.

"These excellent biological results underscore Nordic Aqua's capability to maintaining superior fish health and welfare standards, which translates into premium product quality for the highly attractive Chinese consumer market," said CEO Ragnar Joensen.