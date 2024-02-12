A fire has ripped through a salmon-processing plant in southern Chile and forced the joint venture’s owners, Blumar and Multi X, to call an indefinite halt to production.

The blaze at the Entrevientos plant in Punta Arenas, Chile’s southernmost city, burned for around three and half hours on Sunday. There were no injuries, the joint venture partners said in separate statements, but damage was extensive and activity at the plant would be suspended until further notice.

"While the fire totally destroyed processing facilities, it is not possible to determine precisely the magnitude of the economic impact on the company," Manuel Gallardo Araneda, Blumar’s director of administration and finance, said in a statement on Monday.