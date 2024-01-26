The current fine facing six Norwegian salmon companies after the European Commission's ruled they had breached antitrust rules could increase the longer it takes to reach a final verdict, one legal expert told IntraFish.

On Thursday, the European Commission ruled that Mitsubishi-owned Cermaq, Grieg Seafood, Bremnes, Leroy Seafood Group, Mowi and SalMar breached antitrust rules by colluding to distort competition in the market for spot sales of Norwegian farmed Atlantic salmon exported to the EU.

All six companies have denied the accusations.