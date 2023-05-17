The Faroese Parliament on Wednesday passed a law proposing new progressive tax rates on the country's salmon farming sector, lifting the top tax rate to 20 percent -- a sharply higher maximum than the current rules.

The law, which takes effect Aug. 1, will apply tax rates ranging from 0.5-20 percent based on the differential between average salmon prices on the Fish Pool Index and average production costs for all farming companies operating in the Faroes.

