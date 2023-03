The government of the Faroe Islands is proposing to change its current tax system on salmon, increasing the current maximum tax rate from today's 4.5 percent to 20 percent.

The new tax would be effective from Aug. 1 2023 if it is passed by the parliament.

The proposal is currently in consultation until March 16, according to the stock market announcement from Faroe Island-based salmon farmer Bakkafrost.

In total nine tax rates are proposed, set between 0.5 percent and 20 percent.