Norwegian salmon farmer Landoy Fiskeoppdrett has engaged Norway-based financial advisor Seafood Corporate Advisors to sell out of its operations.

Landoy Fiskeoppdrett was established in 1980 by brothers Ingvar and Jarl Landoy, and today operates across four locations in Norway.

The company, which is still family-owned, is seeking a sale due to uncertainties surrounding the Norwegian government's proposal last year to increase the tax rate for salmon farmers in Norway.

After months of tense debate, the Norwegian gover﻿nment on May 25 agreed on a 25 percent tax rate for the new tax on salmon farmers.