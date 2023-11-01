Norway-based salmon giant Mowi reported an explosion at its feed factory in Valneset in northern Norway on Wednesday.

A dust gas explosion took place at the Valneset industrial site in Nordland Fylke region, local police said Wednesday on X (formerly Twitter).

"Fire services have arrived at the scene, and there are no personal injuries reported," the police said.

"Everyone has been accounted for. It is only a question of material damage. There is a silo where an explosion has occurred," Mowi Communications Director Ola Helge Hjetland told IntraFish.

"There is damage to the top of the silo, but there is no fire. Some wreckage hangs out of the silo and work is being done to secure it," deputy manager at the fire service, Gunnar Sundli, told Norwegian news site VG.

The same factory experienced another explosion in 2015 related to the loading of wheat from a boat into a silo. No one was injured during that incident.