The former owners of Chilean salmon farmer Australis Seafoods are pushing for jail time for the board of China-based owners Joyvio Food and Australis' new CEO for what it claims are defamatory accusations.

Details were contained in a lawsuit filed in a criminal court in the Chilean capital city Santiago last week.

The company's former owners filed the lawsuit after Australis announced plans to sue the company's former ownership and management for $1.2 billion (€1.1 billion), claiming they routinely hid cases of overproduction.

