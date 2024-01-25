The European Commission has informed Norwegian salmon producers Cermaq, Grieg Seafood, Bremnes, Leroy, Mowi and SalMar of its preliminary view that they breached EU antitrust rules by colluding to distort competition in the market for spot sales of Norwegian farmed Atlantic salmon in the EU.

Mowi, SalMar, Cermaq, Grieg Seafood and Leroy said in separate announcements they deny any anti-trust infringements or anti-competitive behavior.

Mowi noted it contests the Commission's preliminary view and strongly believes there has been no infringement of the competition rules, while Grieg said it would exercise all its rights of defence.