The European Commission's trade department DG Trade has officially recognized Norway's export ban on so-called production fish as a trade barrier.

In Norway, farmed salmon is graded "superior", "ordinary" and "production" fish. Fish with any deformities or wounds is sorted as "production" and it is illegal for Norwegian companies to export this fish without treating it first.

DG Trade has investigated the legal and economic aspects of this ban since September 2023.

DG Trade's first decision in the matter was to assess whether there actually was a case to be brought, and this is something it has now confirmed, Danish Seafood Association Director Poul Melgaard Jensen told IntraFish.

