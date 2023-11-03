The European Commission’s investigation into alleged price-fixing and collusion between major Norwegian farmed salmon producers continues to trudge along with no clear deadline in sight for bringing the long-running case to a conclusion, a spokesperson told IntraFish.

The European Commission Competition Authority raided the offices of several salmon companies in Scotland in February 2019 as part of an investigation into anti-competitive practices. At the time, buyers said the probe into price fixing "was not a surprise."

The investigation has since been going on for more than four and a half years, during which time several other similar probes and lawsuits have been launched – and settled – in the United States and Canada.