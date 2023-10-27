Environmental groups WildFish Scotland and Coastal Communities Network Scotland (CCN) have submitted a legal complaint to the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) challenging the Scottish salmon industry’s sustainability claims.

This is simply the latest stunt from two anti-salmon organizations that are campaigning to ban the Scottish salmon sector.

The complaint comes as Scottish salmon farming trade association Salmon Scotland is asking the UK government to remove the word "farmed" from its Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status, calling the term "redundant."