Embattled land-based salmon producer Atlantic Sapphire said it has raised another $65 million (€60.8 million) from a share issue, as the company battles to keep operations afloat and ensure development work on the first two phases of its Bluehouse farm operations near Miami, Florida can continue.
A waiver from a recent minimum liquidity loan deal requirements breach and earlier access to Phase 2 funding hung on completion of the share issue.
19 September 2023 15:27 GMT Updated 19 September 2023 22:07 GMT
