Executives representing the Chilean salmon industry and conservation NGO Monterey Bay Aquarium are hoping the formation of a new elite group of salmon producers with lower antibiotic consumption will drive lower usage of the drug across the broader sector.

Seven leading Chilean farmers on Wednesday signed up to the enhanced Chilean Salmon Antibiotic Reduction Program known as CSARP+.

This new program is an outgrowth of the original CSARP initiative, which was created in 2019 and was designed to reduce antibiotic usage by 50 percent to 200 grams per metric ton in Chilean salmon farming by 2025.