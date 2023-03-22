The Atlantic Canada province of Nova Scotia will not be issuing new options to lease netpen sites until it completes a classification system for its coastal area that could provide a ranking of the most suitable areas for finfish aquaculture.

Nova Scotia Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Steve Craig told news site CBC on Monday he is not allowing new netpen finfish licenses to be approved until he follows through with a 2021 commitment to create a system under which coastal areas would be rated as green, yellow or red based on their suitability for finfish aquaculture.