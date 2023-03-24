Norwegian salmon prices for next week delivery have fallen sharply amid wide availability and reluctance among buyers to commit at higher prices seen in recent weeks.

During Friday trading, salmon buyers and suppliers reported fish in the main 3-6 kilo sizes fetched between NOK 108-112 (€9.55-€9.90/$10.27-$10.65) per kilo, compared with NOK 118-125 (€10.44-€11.06/$11.23-$11.90) per kilo last week.

After a period of soaring prices, the arrows continue to point downwards.

Although too early to call as of mid-day Friday in Norway, one exporter expected prices to fall to between NOK 97-113 (€8.58-€9.99/$9.23-$10.75)