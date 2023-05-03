Shares in Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Salmon Evolution fell sharply on the Oslo Stock Exchange on Tuesday following news of a spike in fish mortality at the company's recirculating system (RAS) farm in Indre Haroy, Norway.

The company first reported increased fish deaths on April 29, less than two weeks after it raised NOK 525 million (€45 million/$49 million) in fresh capital through a private placement.

Following the April 29 update, Salmon Evolution's share price fell to below NOK 7 (€0.59/$0.65),