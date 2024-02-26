A suspected outbreak of infectious salmon anemia (ISA) is being monitored at one of Leroy Seafood's sites in Froya municipality in central Norway.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority said it had been notified by Leroy on Feb. 21 of findings compatible with suspected ISA at the site.

The authority said it was planning an inspection of the plant and will take follow-up samples that will be sent to the Norwegian Veterinary Institute.

Operations at the facilities were already closed due to an outbreak of bacterial kidney disease.