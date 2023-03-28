Details surrounding Norway's new aquaculture tax were finally announced by the Norwegian government on March 28.

In the updated proposal, the effective tax rate will be set at 35 percent, which is lower than the 40 percent proposed in the initial consultation period.

The minimum threshold at which firms begin to pay the tax is increased to NOK 70 million (€6.2 million/$6.7 million), which will ensure that only companies with large profits pay the tax, said the government.

In the initial proposal, a minimum threshold of either NOK 54 million (€4.7