The seven-month struggle to save embattled Chilean salmon farmer Nova Austral looked to have been resolved this week after creditors agreed a restructuring plan, but tax and legal issues potentially could still derail the plan.

"The process to make the company viable still has pending issues," a source familiar with the agreement told IntraFish.

"Although this agreement at the creditors' meeting is important, the company still does not operate sanctioned [production] centers and must resolve a tax situation carried over from the previous administration."