A suspected outbreak of the deadly infectious salmon anemia (ISA) virus has been detected at a farming site belonging to Norwegian giant SalMar, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority said Wednesday.

SalMar, Norway's second-largest salmon farming company, notified authorities April 29 that routine testing of its fish found results consistent with ISA at a site in the Froya municipality, in Norway's Trondelag county.

In April, fellow Norwegian salmon farmer Sjotroll Havbruk Sjo reported it is investigating a suspected ISA outbreak at its farm in Norway's Sveio municipality, which is more than 300 miles away from the SalMar outbreak.