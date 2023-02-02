Lina Braanaas Utne has taken over the role of CEO at Norwegian salmon and trout farmer Firda Seafood.

Utne, who assumed control Feb. 1, is the daughter of Firda founder and owner Ola Braanaas.

She trained as an aquaculture biologist and started her career at Firda as a quality manager, joining the group's management team in 2018.

Earnings at the group were given a boost in 2021 because of improved trout prices, with the company scoring a NOK 230 million ($23.8 million/€23.4 million) net profit.

Since then, however, the company has struggled with disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and higher freight costs.

Ola Braanaas will remain active in his ownership, with a focus on strategy, projects and business development.