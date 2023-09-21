A meeting of creditors that could decide the future of Chile-based salmon producer Nova Austral has been pushed back until Oct 26.
The latest creditors meeting was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
Nova Austral filed for judicial reorganization in June but proceedings have been hit by procedural delays.
