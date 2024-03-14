A Scottish court on Thursday denied an appeal by activist Don Staniford that would have overturned an earlier ruling barring Staniford from trespassing on Mowi's salmon farming operations in Scotland.

In October, Mowi, the world's largest salmon farmer, succeeded in securing a ban, also known as an interdict, against the longtime salmon farming opponent, prompting fellow producers Scottish Sea Farms and Bakkafrost to consider their own similar legal action.

The legal case centered on Staniford's right to approach and board Mowi farming operations in Scotland.