Mowi's initial attempt to sue the Norwegian government in a case against the newly introduced salmon production tax has been dismissed, according to a judgement accessed by IntraFish.

Mowi, together with main owner John Fredriksen sued the government last year because they believe that the salmon tax is a breach of both the constitution and European Economic Area (EEA) rules.

In the case, Mowi, the world's largest salmon farmer, addressed the so-called minimum deduction aspect of the tax, which took effect Jan. 1, which it believes favors being small companies and negatively affects Mowi's growth opportunities, the company said.

Under the Norwegian government's new aquaculture tax plan, salmon farmers now have to pay a basic rent tax of 25 percent on the profit from their sea-based farming activities, in addition to a 22 percent corporation tax. The so-called ground rent tax is, however, only applicable to profits over NOK 70 million (€6.1/$6.4 million).

A Norwegian district court has now told Mowi to wait until full details of the salmon tax are finally drawn up before they bring a case.

"The district court has, in the state's view, came to the correct result that the lawsuit from Mowi must be dismissed," said Government Attorney Fredrik Sejersted, according to Norwegian newspaper E24.

The parties met in court earlier in April to find out whether there was a basis for bringing the lawsuit. That is what the district court has now rejected, saying it was "too generally designed."

Mowi now has a month to decide whether it wants to bring a new case.

The district court points out that Mowi will have better conditions for bringing forward a case when it is known how many companies the bottom deduction hits and what the tax will be.

"The court agrees with the state that the size of the tax, and how many players will pay the tax, could be relevant elements in the assessment of the plaintiffs' material submissions regarding Section 105 of the Constitution and the EEA Agreement."

In court, Mowi described the tax as distorting competition. The court dismissed it.

"The court cannot see that Mowi has pointed to circumstances which indicate that the company is particularly affected by the introduced ground rent tax," reads the decision.

The court believes that Mowi has not shown enough evidence.

"The court agrees with the state that Mowi, as Norway's and the world's largest farming company with solid finances, should be particularly equipped to adapt in the period leading up to the tax authorities' decision regarding Mowi," reads the judgement.