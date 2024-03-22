Work to build Europe's largest aquaponic salmon farm in France has been delayed once again, this time until 2025, with the project's operators still trying to secure permission from local authorities and communities.

The site being built by France-based Aquaponic Management Project Group (AMP) was originally expected to open in 2022 before being pushed back to this year. It now appears the farm won't be operational until 2026 at the earliest.

"Discussions with the town hall, the district and the state have been terribly complex," AMP founder Pascal Goumain told IntraFish.