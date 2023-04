(Correction: The original version of this story incorrectly gave Cooke Aquaculture Scotland's median pay gap for 2022 as 10.3 percent in favor of men. It was, in fact, 10.3 percent in favor of women.)

New figures released by the UK government show a rising gender pay gap in Scotland's salmon industry.

All employers with 250 or more employees in the UK -- including companies, charities and public sector departments -- must report their gender pay gap figures each financial year.