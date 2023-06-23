Maine Governor Janet Mills has signed a measure into law that establishes limits on stocking densities for salmon farms in the state, a measure that received pushback from aquaculture producer Cooke when the bill was first proposed.

The ﻿measure﻿ requires the state's Commissioner of Marine Resources deny leases for marine finfish aquaculture if the stocking density exceeds 30 kilograms* per cubic meter. The law also applies to current leases under the current version of the bill.

Cooke Vice President of public relations Joel Richardson told IntraFish on Friday the company doesn't have any "significant" concerns with the new law.