Canadian seafood giant Cooke is targeting the first ever organic salmon produced in its Chile operations at the EU and UK retail and foodservice markets and could expand the range to other markets, the company said Friday.

"We target a variety of market segments, be it retail or foodservice," Joel Richardson, vice president of public relations for Canada-based Cooke, told IntraFish.

Cooke Chile plans to produce 3,200 metric tons of organic salmon, a quarter of its production in the South American nation.