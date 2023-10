Cooke Aquaculture Scotland, the UK-based salmon farming subsidiary of Canada's Cooke Seafood, is planning to develop a new offshore Atlantic salmon farm to the north of the island of Vementry, in St. Magnus Bay, Shetland.

It follows the development by the company of two other offshore farms in Orkney.

“As a pioneer in the development of offshore fish farms in Orkney, we are seeking to utilize this experience to develop a new farm in a more exposed location in Shetland,” said the group.