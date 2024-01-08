A fire broke out on a feed barge belonging to Cooke Aquaculture in Orkney, Scotland, on Monday, the company confirmed to IntraFish.

The incident was quickly brought under control, and no one was injured, a spokesperson for Cooke Aquaculture Scotland told IntraFish.

"We are working closely with the emergency services and an investigation is underway to establish the cause," it said.

The company gave no further details.

Cooke Aquaculture Scotland, the UK-based salmon farming subsidiary of Canada's Cooke Seafood, is the largest producer of organic Scottish salmon, which it grows exclusively in Orkney.