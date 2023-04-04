Canadian Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray visited Norwegian land-based trout producer Hima Seafood as part of a short visit to Norway to learn about the land-based aquaculture industry.

Hima Seafood is in the process of building what will be the world's largest land-based trout farming facility at Rjukan, in the south of Norway.

"Hima's technology and solutions for land-based freshwater farming are very exciting. I look forward to following the company's development now that they are approaching the start of production," said Murray.