Long-time salmon farming opponent Don Staniford is trying to marshal local support against a proposed land based salmon farming project near Grimsby, UK.

Last month, plans by UK-based AquaCultured Seafood to build a 5,000 metric tons land-based salmon farm in Grimsby, the center of the UK's seafood processing industry, emerged in documents sent to North East Lincolnshire Council in December by property consultancy firm Montagu Evans.

While the backers of the plan -- including ex-M&J and Global Aquaculture Alliance executive Mike Berthet and former Scottish Salmon Company CEO Craig Anderson -- highlight the jobs and business the project would bring for processing and cold storage firms in and around Grimsby, the site for the planned operation, which has been unused for years, would block a view of the coast for some residents.