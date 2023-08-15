The timeline for the UK government to introduce a permanent solution for the digital documentation of exports required to reduce Brexit red tape and cut delivery times to the EU market is creating confusion and concern for Scottish salmon producers.
Latest Jobs
Confusion over post-Brexit digital paperwork timeline riles Scottish farmed salmon exporters
Scottish salmon producers have been racking up red tape costs since the end of 2020 when the UK left the EU's orbit.
15 August 2023 5:01 GMT Updated 15 August 2023 13:00 GMT
By