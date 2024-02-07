Clothing giant Patagonia is launching another broadside against the salmon farming sector -- this time against Iceland -- and is bringing in high-profile names to promote the effort.

On Thursday, the group will launch its new film, "Laxaþjóð: A Salmon Nation*," with major fanfare in Iceland, with high-profile speakers, including Washington State Department of Natural Resources Hilary Franz.

Franz signed an executive order last year banning all commercial finfish farming in Washington state waters, thereby wiping out what remains of the state's salmon farming sector.