Land-based salmon farmer Proximar Seafood is standing at the base of a mountain, both metaphorical and actual.

The company, which is planning to produce 5,300 metric tons of salmon from its land-based facility at the base of Mt. Fuji in the first phase of its project, is one of the few land-based salmon projects that has the financing in place to grow the fish.

The project is on time and on cost, Proximar Seafood CEO Joachim Nielsen told IntraFish, and the first batch of fish are performing well, and on track for a 2024 harvest.