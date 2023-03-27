This story is Breaking News. Check back for updates.

The owners of Chilean salmon producer Australis Seafoods plan to sue the company's former owners and management for $1.2 billion (€1.1 billion), claiming they routinely hid cases of overproduction that the company was later sanctioned for by environmental authority SMA.

In an interview with El Mercurio published on March 26, Australis CEO Andres Lyon announced his company would take action against former controller Isidoro Quiroga, the company's board members and executives at the time.