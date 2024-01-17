The first cage of what is expected to be China's largest fully submersible Atlantic salmon farm was undocked and shipped out to sea off the coast of Shandong Tuesday.

The cage, Sea Granary No. 1, constructed by Shandong Caijin Wanzefeng Marine Technology is 89 meters long, 45.4 meters wide, 35.9 meters high and uses 1,800 metric tons of steel.

It has a maximum breeding water body of 60,000 cubic meters and an annual output of 1,000 metric tons of salmon, according to Wanzefang Group, a partner in the joint venture.