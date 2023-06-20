Chilean salmon and trout shipments to China rose 16 percent in the first quarter compared with the same period last year, the Chile Salmon Council trade body said, citing official customs data.

Exports to China slid in 2020 at the height of the global COVID-19 pandemic after the discovery of traces of the deadly virus were found on a chopping board in a Beijing wholesale market in June that year.



However, over the past 18 months shipments have rebounded.

In 2019, prior to the pandemic, Chilean producers shipped 35,000 metric tons of Atlantic salmon to China, according to the trade organization SalmonChile.