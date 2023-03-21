Chilean venture Patagonia Seafarms is building a new processing facility in Calbuco, Chile targeting the growing United States market for farmed coho salmon.

Patagonia Seafarms, a commercial joint venture between Chile salmon farming groups Marine Farm and Salmones Yadran will start operating in August as the next harvesting season begins, handling fillets and portions. Further value adding for the North American market will also be produced at Patagonia Seafarms' recently expanded Miami plant.

In addition to other product formats, both plants will ship value-added products, including tray packs, which have become popular with younger consumers moving away from the fresh seafood counter.