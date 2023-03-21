SalmonChile is calling on authorities to protect salmon producers and their employees in the notoriously unstable region of La Araucania after Salmonifera Dalcahue suffered an an arson attack on Sunday at its San Patricio salmon facility in southern central Chile.

"We call on the authorities to take concrete and urgent measures to protect the inhabitants and productive activities that take place in the region, the trade body said in a statement posted on its website.

The attack on the smolt and fingerling facility took place in the early hours of Sunday morning when a group of armed, hooded invaders entered the site and threatened workers before setting fire to buildings, cooperativa.cl