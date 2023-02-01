Training, greater supervision and increased security measures are being highlighted among the main reasons for a significant decline in accidents among divers working at Chilean salmon production sites.

So far there has been no fatalities this year compared with three in 2022 and 44 stretching across a 20 year period to the end of last year, according to the latest numbers from the General Directorate of Maritime Territory and Merchant Marine (DIRECTEMAR), provided by salmon producers trade body the Chile Salmon Council.