The operators of the Chilean salmon processing plant destroyed by fire this week are considering various options for maintaining their production chains with minimal disruption to exports.

Salmon giants Multi X and Blumar each own 50 percent of the Entrevientos plant in Punta Arenas, Chile’s southernmost city, which was destroyed by a blaze that raged for more than three hours on Sunday.

Multi X, in which agricultural feed giant Cargill has a stake, is considering transferring some of its production to the Los Lagos region of southern Chile, where it operates three processing plants, a company official told IntraFish.