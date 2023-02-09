Chilean salmon farmer Exportadora Los Fiordos is facing potential fines of up to CLP 4.46 billion (€5.2 million/$5.6 million) after Chile's Environmental Superintendancy (SMA) said it was preparing charges against the company related to non compliance with the handling, storage and containment of fish mortalities at the company's Este Seno Melimoyu growout site in an area of Melimoyu National Park.

The formulation of charges follow a complaint by the Aysen regional directorate of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Service (SERNAPESCA) to SMA, which led to an on-site inspection.