Chilean salmon producer Salmones Camanchaca has ruled out production costs returning to pre-pandemic levels because of rising expenditures related to combatting the effects of climate change.

"The cost of feed is already higher than the pre-pandemic despite the fact we may see the cost of feed in 2023 at a lower level than 2022," Camanchaca CEO Ricardo Garcia said during a webcast to discuss the company's first quarter results.

Camanchaca's production costs are around $1 (€0.92) per kilo higher than before the global pandemic, with $0.40